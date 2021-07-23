Long road for Legends and Lore sign for Underground Railroad in Cadiz

CADIZ — A new red and cream-colored Pomeroy Foundation sign along Route 98 near Ischua Creek in Cadiz recognizes a local stop on the Underground Railroad.
It wasn’t an easy sign to get.
The Ischua Valley Historical Society had applied for a blue and gold historical marker from the Pomeroy Foundation to mark one of the sites in Cattaraugus County that helped escaped slaves to continue their way north toward Canada.
“In order to qualify for a sign you need to be able to prove that the site deserves recognition,” said Maggie Fredrickson, curator of the Ischua Valley Historical Society.
“This requires a great deal of research,” she explained. “Ischua Valley Historical Society was granted one of these historical signs for the Cadiz Cemetery, where there are three soldiers from the American Revolution, 17 veterans from the War of 1812 and many who served in the Civil War.”
The tiny hamlet of Cadiz, located within the town of Franklinville, was secretly involved in the Underground Railroad from the 1830s until the Civil War.
“People involved in this activity helped ‘freedom seekers’ escape from slavery,” Fredrickson said. “They used railroad terms to carry on this activity. Stationmasters were abolitionists who were willing to hide the men, women and children escaping from the plantations. Conductors were the ones who assisted them with transportation. Lines were the routes taken to freedom. Stockholders were people who helped by providing food, clothing and money. The terms passengers and freight identified those who chose to escape.”
Fredrickson said, “The ‘freedom seekers’ who arrived in the Olean area were guided to Buck Pond, where they were rafted on Ischua Creek to Franklinville. Alfred Rice would then transport the passengers, hidden under straw in his wagon, to the next stop on their way to freedom.”
Searching through records, it was impossible to prove that this was a site worthy of recognition. All the Underground Railroad activities had to be done secretly because, if participants were caught, the penalties were severe — possible heavy fines, loss of property and prison terms. The law declared that anyone who knew of the activities of the Underground Railroad and failed to report them to authorities was subject to the same penalties.
“Since the Underground Railroad was a dangerous activity silence and secrecy were important,” Fredrickson said, “records were not kept. For years, people knew about this movement in their town but it was almost impossible to prove.”
The Pomeroy Foundation recognized the problem the lack of written history posed for these historic sites and began a new project called Legends and Lore. The signs are red and cream. They are given to sites that are important to an area even though historical proof is difficult to obtain.
Fredrickson said she decided to take a chance and submitted a request for a Legends and Lore sign for Ischua Creek as an important route on the Underground Railroad. She learned that most requests for this activity are not granted.
Fredrickson said before Alfred Rice, who had been a school teacher and a conductor on the Underground Railroad, died in 1923, he revealed the names of the families who had been involved locally.
“Isaac Searl, Merlin Mead, John Burlingame and the innkeeper of the Stagecoach Inn had all risked their freedom, property and wealth to participate in the Underground Railroad,” Fredickson said. “They lived in Cadiz and all their neighbors protected them by keeping their secret.”
The first Merlin Mead home still stands and today belongs to the Ischua Valley Historical Society. The second home was destroyed by fire. The Isaac Searl farm is located on Route 16 and the Stagecoach Inn stands at the crossroads in Cadiz.
Fredrickson recently received a call from a representative of the Pomeroy Foundation, Stephen Gencarella.
“He was intrigued by the application and worked with us to provide wording for the sign that might help our chances. He suggested we use ‘freedom seekers’ in place of escaping slaves. We were thrilled to learn that we were chosen for a sign. It is only the second time that the Underground Railroad site has received a historical sign from the Pomeroy organization.”
The sign is located on Route 98, south of Route 16 and close to Ischua Creek in Cadiz.
“This is near where the ‘freedom seekers’ would have left the rafts to walk to the Merlin Mead house,” Fredrickson said. “Some may have entered the tunnel that led to the Stagecoach Inn. Others may have disembarked before then to go to the Isaac Searl farm or John Burlingame’s house.”
Fredrickson said the Ischua Valley Historical Society is grateful to John White, who granted permission to place the Legend and Lore sign on his property.