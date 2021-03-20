Administrators of Western New York’s federally qualified health centers, including Universal Primary Care facilities in Cuba, Houghton, Olean and Salamanca have called on the state to reverse or delay the 340B funding cuts.
If the state’s plan to “carve-out” Medicaid prescription drugs is approved, the plan is expected to devastate 340B drug discount program providers. The 340B program allows safety net providers to purchase discounted drugs and use the savings to provide essential services, like housing aid and food assistance, for low-income New Yorkers.
Albany’s plan for the carve-out measure is included in the 2021 budget and is scheduled to take effect on April 1.
Administrators with the FQHC centers state that a reversal or delay of the 340B carve-out must take place by April 1 by the New York State Senate voting in favor of Bill S2520 and the New York State Assembly voting in favor of Bill A1671A.
In addition to the Southern Tier facilities that would be affected by the carve-out plan, others affected will include the following centers:
• The Chautauqua Center – Dunkirk and Jamestown
• Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc. – Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Lockport and Niagara Falls
• Evergreen Health – Buffalo and Jamestown
• Jericho Road – Buffalo
• Neighborhood Health Center – Blasdell, Buffalo and Hamburg
Over 40 state lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly had sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in late January urging the Department of Health to repeal the Medicaid drug carve-out.