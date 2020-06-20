BUFFALO — Safety is VA Western New York Healthcare System’s (VAWNYHS) number one priority as they move forward with expanding services to Veterans.
Providing a culture of safety is an important principle of a highly reliable organization. Our goal is to care for veterans while ensuring a safe environment for all, considering guidance from VA, federal, state and local agencies.
To continue to provide a safe environment for everyone, following are some things veterans should expect when they come to VAWNYHS for care:
Beginning July 1, veterans who arrive at the Buffalo site will be checked in for appointments at the Bailey Avenue and Lebrun Road entrance.
Check-in will include providing a contact number they can be reached at that day. They will be asked to park and wait in their vehicle until the clinic calls them indicating they are ready to be seen.
Veterans must have an appointment to enter a VA facility, with the exception of entering the Emergency Department at the Buffalo site. Upon entry, an identification badge with name and appointment location will be provided and must be worn while in the facility.
Visitation to patients will continue to be suspended as a precautionary measure in all VA Western New York Healthcare System facilities. Caregivers may attend appointments with veterans if they need assistance.
Video and telephone visits, along with My HealtheVet Secure Messages continue to be some of the treatment options offered.
A face covering or mask is required for everyone who enters our facilities.
To minimize any potential exposure, access continues to be limited to the outpatient entrances for veterans where screening questions will be asked.
Some services are available outside the Buffalo facility, by appointment only not requiring entrance to the building, including COVID-19 testing; radiology; blood draws (appointments needed beginning July 1).
Hearing aid repairs are also offered curbside without an appointment Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You may be tested for COVID-19 before your appointment if you are going to have a procedure or for other medical reasons. Your provider will instruct you on how to be tested before your appointment. Please be sure to inform your VA provider if you receive a COVID-19 test outside of VA.
“We’re pleased to be moving forward,” stated Executive Director, Michael J. Swartz. “VAWNYHS will continue to provide exceptional care to Veterans. Safe care is our mission, ensuring Veterans get the care they need, when they need it.”