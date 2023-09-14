The Southern Tier Symphony’s 21st season, “Journey On!” begins at the end of this month.
Audiences will go to places far and wide without leaving the concert hall, organizers said in promoting the coming concerts. Performances will be on stage Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at St. Bonaventure University Quick Arts Center and Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Blaisdell Hall.
“The first performance is a trip down memory lane, full of familiar music and a familiar face,” said Ben Grow, music director and conductor of the Southern Tier Symphony.
As part of the first concert, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, returning concert pianist Ben Laude makes a special appearance and will join the Southern Tier Symphony for a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The piece with Laude will conclude a concert called “Odyssey,” packed full of music recognized through the years from cartoons, movies and even university cheer songs.
The second concert, Feb. 3-4, is “Adventure.” According to the conductor, this pops concert has a dance theme.
“The second performance is orchestrated to keep toes tapping,” Grow said. “It’s got everything to put a pep in your step. A waltz with Strauss, a march with Sousa and ballet with Tchaikovsky.”
The third concert, “Musical Postcards,” set for May 4-5, “will take audiences globetrotting to places like Ireland and the Eurasian steppe,” said the conductor.
As the Southern Tier Symphony readies for its 2023-24 season, Cyril Bodnar, executive director of the Southern Tier Symphony said, “We are headed into a new decade. We have an exciting musical program and look forward to continuing our great tradition of bringing professional symphonic music to our area.”
Check www.southerntiersymph.org for tickets and information.
The symphony, which performed its first concert in November 2003, began to take shape in the early 2000s after founder John Whitney returned to his native New York from Florida to teach music. A regional professional orchestra, STS includes musicians who have ties to Western New York and are recognized for their skills and accomplishments. They join for performances in Olean and Bradford from as far away as Toronto and Florida.
The symphony is supported in part by the New York State Council of the Arts.