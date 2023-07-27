The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking food, retail and craft vendors to participate in the Second Annual DW Memorial Dice Run event, Aug. 18-19, in Olean.
The two-day event is a motorcycle rally with the proceeds benefiting area youth in the county through scholarships named after the two gentlemen instrumental with the Rally in the Valley event, Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston, through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
The “DW” (Dennis/Wayne) is expected to draw several thousand motorcyclists from across the region. GOACC would like to offer companies an opportunity to take a vendor booth at the event.
The event is looking for both retail and food vendors. Past retail vendors showcased jewelry, motorcycle accessories, clothing, sunglasses, leather wear, motorcycles and even a truck/trailer to haul your motorcycle. Vendors must apply to be considered.
Vendors will be selected based on minimum qualifications, as well as experience, quality of service, variety, cleanliness and availability. Vendors supply their own tables, canopies and materials. The fee for Chamber members to retail at the event is $20/30 with non-member fees $30/50 based on one-two day vending.
Food options for vending were first given to the Chamber members. The event is seeking a total of four food vendors. Confirmed to date is Sweet Ride Donut Truck and The Pig Out Place, both Chamber members. Fees for the food vendors are $40/50 for chamber members and non-member $80/100 based on one-two day. The event would love to have local restaurants, food trucks, and other food options vend at the event.
Applications for both vending options can be obtained by calling the Chamber, stopping in the office on North Union Street, emailing info@oleanny.com and online at www.oleanny.com.
For more information, call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.