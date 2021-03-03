ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s Jandoli School of Communication held its first virtual Communications Day for high school students this week with sessions by top journalists, communicators and professors.
Student work received recognition in the CommDay competition with 11 students earning scholarships to St. Bonaventure.
The Jandoli School could not host its annual CommDay in the fall due to COVID-19 restrictions and decided to present the virtual event so students would have the chance to engage with a range of topics like those usually presented during CommDay.
Nearly 300 schools had access to asynchronous sessions including Dr. Chris Mackowski, Jandoli School professor and associate dean, on writing; Lian Bunny, a photographer, journalist and Jandoli School adjunct professor, teaching the basics of photojournalism; Mike Spong, a Jandoli School lecturer, with video and television production tips; Makeda Loney, a copywriter at the Martin Agency, on creating ads; Kristan McMahon, president of the Robert H. Jackson Center and a St. Bonaventure Trustee, with an overview of the First Amendment; and Tim Bontemps, NBA writer at ESPN, told students what it is like to be a sports reporter.
Aaron Chimbel, dean of the Jandoli School, provided a video welcome to CommDay and Kate Welshofer, an anchor at WGRZ in Buffalo, gave an inspiring keynote that pushed students to combine their passion and talents.
“I am glad our excellent presenters were able to share their many insights with area high school students, despite the pandemic,” Chimbel said. “I hope the students gain inspiration from these dynamic Bonnies.”
The following competition winners receive scholarships if they attend St. Bonaventure, which are continued each year up to four years for students who major in one of the Jandoli School undergrad programs.
• Video ($500 scholarship) and Best of Show ($1,000 scholarship):
CA BOCES, CTE Center at Olean, Audio Visual Production Group 2 — Jaxon Schwindler, Trinity Krzyzanowski, Gabrielle Green, Caleb Foster, Jaykob Cornell, Destiny Rung, Jocelyn Decker
• Photography ($500 scholarship):
CA BOCES, CTE Center at Olean, Media Communications Technology — Maddix Bishop, Andrea Eastman, Allison Larrabee, Damien Sorvillo, Kaidyn West