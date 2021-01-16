ELDRED, Pa. — In recognition of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Eldred World War II Museum will host a live presentation via Zoom on Jan. 27.
Second-generation survivor, Menachem Etkin, will give the presentation at 1 p.m. from his home in Israel about his father’s survival and resistance during the Holocaust.
Michael Etkin was born on Dec. 25, 1932, in Krulevshchizna, north of Belarus. Michael became a partisan with the Rokosovsky Partisan Brigade and was the only member of his family to survive the Holocaust.
Menachem preserves the legacy of his father by giving talks to thousands of students and soldiers throughout Israel. He is dedicated to sharing his memory and has translated his father’s memoir “Despite Everything — I Had Won” for English readers around the world.
Register for the Zoom event by going to www.eldredpawwiimuseum.com/zoom. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Contact the museum for more information at (814) 225-2220 or info@eldredpaww2museum.com.