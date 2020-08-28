BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is one of only 77 universities and colleges around the world to earn gold-level recognition by the American College of Sports Medicine Exercise is Medicine initiative this summer for its efforts to create a culture of wellness on campus.
Pitt-Bradford events, including the Physical Activity Vital Sign and Exercise is Medicine Week, helped the university earn a gold level designation from the Exercise is Medicine on Campus program.
“We are thrilled to recognize these campuses’ commitment to make movement a part of daily campus culture and give students the tools to cultivate physical activity habits that will benefit them throughout their lives,” said Robyn Stuhr, vice president of Exercise is Medicine. “These campus programs are nurturing future leaders who will advance a key tenet of Exercise is Medicine: making physical activity assessment and promotion a standard in health care.”
Dr. Mark Kelley, director of Pitt-Bradford’s exercise science program and leader of its EIM program, said, “I am very excited to have earned a gold level designation this year. This has been the goal since the program’s conception in 2017. The campus community has really embraced the program by participating in all the events that we offer.
“The program continues to grow and offer more programs and assessments. It’s always exciting to see students wearing our EIM T-shirts around campus all year.”
Last fall, Pitt-Bradford activated the Physical Activity Vital Sign, created a referral system between Health Services and the exercise science program and hosted its fourth annual Exercise is Medicine week. In addition, educational sessions about the importance of physical activity and health assessments were also provided throughout the year.
Exercise is Medicine on Campus launched its recognition program in 2014 to honor campuses for their efforts to create a culture of wellness. Schools earn gold, silver or bronze status based on their activities. Gold-level campuses have created a referral system where campus health care providers assess student physical activity and refer students as necessary to a certified fitness professional as part of medical treatment.