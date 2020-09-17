BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has been ranked among the best baccalaureate colleges in the country and a “Best Bang for the Buck” in the Northeast by Washington Monthly magazine.
This is the fifth year in a row that the magazine has recognized Pitt-Bradford in its annual College Guide and Rankings designed to rate schools on their “contribution to the public good.”
Washington Monthly, a Washington, D.C.-based publication, looks at how colleges help the public interest by supporting students who are economically disadvantaged and providing research and service opportunities.
Washington Monthly evaluates colleges and universities on three equally weighted criteria: economic improvement of its students, research and public service.
Earlier this week, U.S. News & World Report recognized Pitt-Bradford in five areas for its 2021 Best Colleges rankings.
The university ranked 9th on the list of social mobility, 10th in best colleges for veterans, 11th on the list of top public schools, 14th in best value schools and 19th on the list of all regional colleges in the north.
In the U.S. News report, Pitt-Bradford was compared to other colleges in its northern region: Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Last month, The Princeton Review named Pitt-Bradford to its list of the Best Colleges in the Northeast for the 17th year in a row.
Also last month, the website The Best Colleges named Pitt-Bradford to its list of 10 Satellite College Campuses with Impressive Reputations All Their Own, the second time it has been named to this list. According to the website, “students come for its reputation as a place they can get the quality of the Pittsburgh flagship without getting lost among nearly 30,000 other students.”
For the sixth consecutive year, Colleges of Distinction recognized the university as a Public College of Distinction and awarded the university Field of Study distinctions in business, education and nursing. It also awarded Pitt-Bradford distinctions for its career development and equity and inclusion.
Colleges of Distinction follows a unique approach to recognize institutions that deliver four distinctions – engaged students, great teaching, vibrant communities and successful outcomes.
In addition, Pitt-Bradford’s nursing program was named one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Nursing Degrees in Pennsylvania by the website College Choice.