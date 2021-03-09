BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford received eight national higher education advertising awards for its alumni magazine, recruiting materials, newspaper ads, website design and social media content.
Pitt-Bradford received one Gold, four Silvers, one Bronze and two Merit Awards in the 36th annual Educational Advertising Awards program, the largest educational advertising awards competition in the United States.
A panel of marketing and advertising professionals judged more than 2,000 entries this year from 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several countries.
Pitt-Bradford received a Gold award in the newspaper ad series category for a series of print ads published in regional papers last spring, which showcased student experiences and alumni successes.
Silver awards were awarded in the website category for the university’s newly designed website, which was launched in late 2019; in the mobile and social media content categories for a series of posts showcasing nursing students and alumni; and in the search pieces category for a large poster sent to prospective students.
A Bronze award was awarded in the external publications category for the university’s alumni magazine, Portraits, which featured stories about alumni working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Pitt-Bradford’s president, Dr. Catherine Koverola. Last month, the same issue won a Silver award from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education District II Accolades Awards.
Pitt-Bradford also received two Merit awards. The first was in the total recruitment package category for materials created to help the admissions team recruit new students; and the other in the direct mail category for a series of postcards sent to students who were beginning their college search.
“These materials, which we used to share the stories of our amazing students and alumni, were created by an incredibly talented team of writers, designers, editors and photographers,” said Pat Frantz Cercone, Pitt-Bradford’s executive director of communications and marketing.
John Sizing of JS Publication Design in Wellesley, Mass., designed the award-winning admissions publications and Portraits magazine. Mark Zampogna, a 1988 Pitt-Bradford alumnus and owner of Laser Layouts of Bradford, created the award-winning newspaper ads. mStoner Inc., a creative agency headquartered in Chicago, designed the award-winning website.
In the past three years, Pitt-Bradford has received 21 Educational Advertising Awards.