BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will not hold public in-person events this fall in an effort to protect the health and safety of the campus community and its neighbors in Bradford and the surrounding region.
Popular events that will not be able to take place include Alumni and Family Weekend, Founders’ Day, concerts and art exhibitions.
Traditional events such as the Big 30 dinner and Pitt band camp have been canceled as well.
“I know this is disappointing news,” said Dr. Catherine Koverola, Pitt-Bradford’s president, “but when we make these decisions, we keep two important principles in mind: We want to ensure the health and safety of our campus community and our neighbors and provide an excellent and inclusive experience for our students.”
While public events will not be held, the university’s Student Affairs Office is planning a mix of online and socially distanced in-person activities for Pitt-Bradford students, and the Office of Philanthropic and Alumni Engagement is developing creative ways for alumni to stay connected with their alma mater and each other.
No decision has been made yet about whether varsity and recreational athletics will be played. Athletics officials are working with the NCAA and the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference to determine what will be safe for athletes. More details are expected next month.
Koverola stressed that in making these decisions she and others at Pitt-Bradford are following guidance from the University of Pittsburgh’s Healthcare Advisory Group, which includes experts in epidemiology, infectious disease management and environmental and occupational health.