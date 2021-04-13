OLEAN — A Rally Against Hate, Racism and Insensitivity is planned for Saturday afternoon, according to organizers.
The event, at 2 p.m. at War Veterans Park, aims to bring attention to racial injustice, attacks on minorities including the Black and Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, and promote healing.
“It is at this time of great discomfort and heartache that small communities like Olean must find a way to heal and learn how to do better,” said organizer Victoria Swier. “It is in this spirit that several citizen-run organizations have pulled together to create an event that focuses on our similarities, while celebrating and supporting our differences.”
The event will feature speakers, music and refreshments served following COVID-19 precautions including wrapped, single-serving food. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and a donation of nonperishable food items for Harvest Field Ministries.
Organizing groups include Voices in Black Empowerment Inc., Minorities of Western New York, Olean Supports Black Lives Matter and Reforming Police Encounters and Conversations.
For more information, visit the Facebook page Rally Against Hate, Racism and Insensitivity, or email Swier at victoriaswier@outlook.com or Sarah Keenan at sambrosio12@gmail.com.