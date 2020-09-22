JAMESTOWN — An updated articulation agreement will enhance the transfer of Jamestown Community College graduates into Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Doctor of Pharmacy degree program.
Under the terms of the transfer agreement, accepted students spend two years at JCC and upon meeting requirements, are guaranteed acceptance to the Doctor of Pharmacy degree program at LECOM.
LECOM currently enrolls more than 4,400 students in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy and dental medicine programs at campuses in Erie and Greensburg, PA, Bradenton, FL, and Elmira.
An overview of the transfer agreement is available at sunyjcc.edu/transfer/agreements.