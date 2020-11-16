PORTVILLE — Forest bathing, also known in Japanese culture as “taking in the forest atmosphere,” or shinrin-yoku, will be offered at the Lillibridge property, 1974 Lillibridge Road, at Pfeiffer Nature Center from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Participants will meet in the parking lot of the property and wander through the woods, taking in the wonders of the beautiful location through all five physical senses as well as the sixth, intuitive sense.
Led by Jessie Lampack Slattery, local registered yoga teacher, this session of the forest bathing series will focus on giving thanks. Slattery said all participants are asked to “walk in gratitude for that which we are given and for that which we are not given, as well. Finding peace in being content with what is, will be our theme …”
Participants will be asked to leave their phones off and cameras at home as the group unplugs for an hour and resets their internal systems.
“We will breathe and gently stretch along the way, soaking in the healing qualities of our planet,” she said. Studies show that forest bathing can reduce blood pressure, lower cortisol levels which decrease stress, improve concentration and memory and actually boost the immune system.
The event will be a slower and more mindful pace than an average hike, so dress appropriately for cold temperatures. Slattery said participants should prepare to “turn inward and find yourself expanding and connecting with even the trees themselves.”
The cost is $5 per person and can be paid at the time of the program. Due to COVID safety measures, social distancing and masks covering the mouth and nose are required. The group size will be limited to 10 participants and pre-registration is required.
Space can be reserved by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org. or by calling the office at 933-0187 by Nov. 18. Include a contact phone number and participants will be contacted to confirm the reservation.
In the event of freezing rain or extreme temperatures, the program will be canceled. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on the top of Pfeiffer’s website home page.