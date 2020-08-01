PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center’s newest self-led activity, “Fitness Fun at Pfeiffer” will take place at the Lillibridge Property beginning Monday.
Pfeiffer officials noted that being out in nature and exercising provides two excellent health benefits for children and adults alike. To allow for an opportunity to appreciate both at the same time, Pfeiffer has created a fun fitness trail for kids through the old growth forest.
The exercise route follows Pfeiffer’s “Self-Guided Walk Trail” at Lillibridge and the route is posted at the kiosk. The fitness trail contains 12 stations, each with a fun fitness activity to carry out. This self-led activity is perfect for families of all ages.
Participants are advised to dress appropriately, wear comfortable walking shoes and bring plenty of water to drink. The Lillibridge Property is located at 1974 Lillibridge Road.
Pfeiffer officials said they would appreciate it if participants share pictures and let them know how they enjoyed the visit by sending emails to: naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org