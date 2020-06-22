OLEAN — With the recent closing of Vic Vena Pharmacy, and Prizel’s Pharmacy in 2019, Dan Horn Pharmacy is now the sole independent pharmacy in the area.
“We want to thank Vic for his years of service to the community,” Zach Horn said of Vena. “We want to keep it local.”
Dan Horn Pharmacy has been a family owned and operated business in Olean for over 20 years, specializing in prescriptions, compounding specialized medicines, durable medical equipment and post-mastectomy products.
Horn said that the pharmacy is worried that patients may be left without the medication they need due to the quick closing of Vic Vena’s.
“We are welcoming all new customers,” Horn said. ”Transferring prescriptions to Dan Horn Pharmacy is easy. We can guide patients over the phone, (716) 376-6337 or in person … we’re a very welcoming pharmacy and we’re eager to help our customers.”
The pharmacy is located next to Ried’s Food Barn at 111 E. Green St.
Horn said the pharmacy also recognizes that some customers may find it difficult, or are leery, of leaving their homes and explained they offer free delivery within the city of Olean limits.
Visit danhornpharmacy.com for more information.