CUBA — Cuba Library will host a mushroom growing class with Samuel Warren at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 in Chamberlain Park.
Samuel Warren is a licensed mushroom forager in 13 states, a NYS licensed guide and head mycologist at Food Forest Fungi.
The class has a $5 fee per group to help cover the cost of “seeded” logs which will allow attendees to grow their own oyster mushrooms. Those interested should sign up as a family or group, but individuals may also register. Families with children may sign up, but each group should have an accompanying adult. Attendees should be able to use a drill and mallet.
There is limited space so registration is required. Contact the Cuba Library to register at cuba@stls.org or call (585)968-1668.