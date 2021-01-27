OLEAN — Officials with Community Bank N.A. report that they wrapped up the year by donating more than $130,000 to non-profit organizations.
Donations have been made throughout its four-state footprint which includes New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Each Community Bank branch and operations center selected a local non-profit in its region to support. In Cattaraugus County, Community Bank donated to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, Presents for Panthers in Portville, Gowanda Food Pantry and Olean General Hospital Auxiliary Fund.
Through volunteering, conducting toy, clothing and food drives and annual pay-it-forward efforts such as Good Neighbor Day and Random Acts of Kindness Day, the bank contributes to its communities. In 2020, the bank donated more than $1.9 million.
“We were thrilled to further support the community by donating more than $130,000 to non-profit organizations in our region," said Community Bank regional manager Eric Garvin. "We hope that our donations made their holiday season brighter. We’re truly honored to be a part of this wonderful community.”