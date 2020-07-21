JAMESTOWN — Barnes & Noble College, an operator of college bookstores on campuses in the the United States, will manage Jamestown Community College’s bookstore on the Jamestown campus.
BNC will help drive affordability, accessibility and achievement for students and faculty, said Ellen Ditonto, executive director of JCC’s Faculty Student Association, which operates the bookstore and other auxiliary services at the college.
“The changes in collegiate retailing over the last 10 years have made it difficult to retain an independent bookstore at JCC,” said Ditonto. “Our lease agreement with BNC ensures the ability of JCC’s students and faculty to enjoy the buying power of a large company focused on the college market and take advantage of innovative programs that help control costs for textbooks and course materials.
JCC’s bookstore will have access to affordable learning materials, including new, used, and digital books, as well as textbook rental and price-matching programs.
Faculty will also have access to BNC’s Adoption & Insights Portal (AIP), which allows faculty to research and submit course material selections and access open educational resources. AIP provides faculty with the ability to view real-time adoption rates and submission progress at the school or departmental level, and communicates directly with faculty from within the portal.
In addition, JCC’s bookstore will also offer clothing, gifts, school supplies and technology items.
BNC operates more than 770 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store.