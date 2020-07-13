ALLEGANY — Administrators at Allegany-Limestone Central School District have announced the class of 2020 Honors Graduates.
These students have achieved honor roll status throughout their four years in high school with an average weighted 92 GPA or greater.
The honors graduates are: Mychal David Berlinski, son of Laura Berlinski and David Berlinski; Sean William Campbell, son of Steve and Chris Campbell; Kyle John Colburn, son of Jeff and Kristin Colburn; Liam T. Coulter, son of Sean and Katie Coulter; Casey John Curran, son of Melissa Curran and Stephen Curran; Taylor Paige Davis, daughter of Tom and Janna Davis;
Grace A. DeCapua, daughter of Pete and Tricia DeCapua; Kaleigh Elizabeth Donavon, daughter of Heather Marcellin and Sean Donavon; Sarah E. Eddy, daughter of Brian and Gretchen Eddy; Nicholas Ryan Ensell, son of Tim and Tiffanie Ensell; Olivia Fitzgerald, daughter of Barry Fitzgerald. Sofia Jeane Fortuna, daughter of Kara and Brian Fortuna; Abbey Mae Gardiner, daughter of Jim and Jenny Zalwsky and Gary Gardiner; Benjamin Gulio Gardini, son of Gulio and Meg Giardini; Emily Meagan Giardini, daughter of Tony and Jen Giardini; Daniel James Graham, son of Jason and Kristine Graham; Tierney Hemphill, daughter of Eric and Mandi Hemphill; Kaitlyn Cynthia Higby, daughter of Robert and Jennifer Higby; Ronald G. Jakubczyk, son of Ronald and Christine Jakubczyk; Ryan Joshua Kellogg, son of Scott and Amy Kellogg; Mikayla Lynn King, daughter of Jay and Sandy King; Morgan J. King, daughter of Jay and Sandy King. Griffin Paul Klice, son of Kevin and Jessica Klice; Logan Christopher Klice, son of Kevin and Jessica Klice; Trevor James Kohn, son of Jamie and Kim Kohn; Chloee Jean LaCroix, daughter of Mike and Terra LaCroix; Emmy Li, daughter of Jenny Quan; Nicole M. Marra, daughter of Lisa and Paul Marra; Manual Donny Salvatore McClary, son of Marcia Johnson; Morgan Erin McClelland, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin McClelland; Shane David McMullen, son of Tim McMullen, Jodi Branch; Gustave Bernard Napoleon, son of Christopher Napoleon and Melanie Napoleon.
Megan Grayce Neamon, daughter of Tom and Chris Neamon; Kimberly Marlene Nevin, daughter of Paul and Crisanne Nevin; David Dean Parris, son of Kenneth and Michelle Parris; Cameron Rose Riordan, daughter of Kim and Mark Riordan; Liberty Maeve Rodgers, daughter of Robert Rodgers and Elizabeth Rodgers; Margaret Renee Ronolder, daughter of William Ronolder IV and Cheryl Hackett; Madison Lynn Smith, daughter of Jeff and Patti Smith; Orion Maximus Snowberger, son of Bill and Erica Simms and Michael and Sarah Snowberger; Alyssa Lynne Spring, dughter of Eric and Michele Spring; Shilpa Rani Thandla, daughter of Drs. Srinivas and Sushama Thandla; Mallory A. Voegelin, daughter of Kimberly and Mark Voegelin; Alan Michael Wildfire, son of Heidi Wildfire and Don Pierce; Megan Nicole Williams, daughter of John Williams and Angelina Williams; Michael Andrew Wolfgang, son of Dr. and Mrs. John Wolfgang; Allyson Lynn Youngs, daughter of David and Kiki Youngs; Jordanne Emily Youngs, daughter of David and Kiki Youngs; Hannah M. Zink, daughter of Jeff and Teresa Zink.