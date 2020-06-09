Several administrators at local school districts commented on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent executive order that extends the deadline for receiving school election ballots to June 16.
They also provided tentative plans for their graduations, as well.
On Sunday, the governor announced that school districts could accept budget ballots by hand delivery through 5 p.m. Tuesday and by mail through June 16.
The governor also announced that the state will allow outdoor, social-distanced graduations of up to 150 people starting June 26, noting the lower coronavirus cases and deaths across New York as the reason for the decision.
At Olean City School District, Superintendent Rick Moore said the extension to receive absentee ballots by mail will be something of an inconvenience, but the district will comply.
“We’ve just got to readjust a little bit, that’s all … we were going to count them all starting Tuesday night, so we’ll just move everything back,” Moore said. “The main thing to be clear is that at 5 p.m. (today) is the last time you can hand-walk them in. After that they have to be mailed in” and received by June 16.
As for graduation plans, Moore said the district now hopes to hold an outdoor ceremony at 11 a.m. June 27 in the parking lot area of the Olean Intermediate Middle School on Wayne Street.
The district will set up a stage in the lot and designate parking spaces for the vehicles of each 115 graduates and his or her family.
“We have a stage that will allow each student to come up” and receive a diploma and have a photo taken, he explained. “Everybody will be able to watch because they’ll be in their cars … that’s our plan right now and it’s pretty solid.”
Principal Jeff Andreano said the audio portion of the ceremony will be broadcast on the car radios through technology provided by the district.
“The district has purchased, what I’d say is an extremely inexpensive device,” he said. “So if you’re in close proximity to the event, you can tune your radio into whatever frequency we’re given.”
Andreano also noted the district plans to put up two large banners in honor of the graduates this week on North Union Street in honor of the graduates. Assistance will be provided by the city of Olean.
At Allegany-Limestone Central School District, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the district is “all set for ballots.”
“We sent ours out early so the extension is for districts that ran into issues getting them out on time,” Giannicchi explained.
In commenting on graduation plans, Giannicchi provided the following statement.
“Our local superintendent group lobbied for small districts to host graduation ceremonies in a controlled environment,” he remarked. “I think the decision to not have ceremonies was based on the idea of really large districts gathering. It is great that the students will experience a ceremony.
“The downside for us is that families cannot be part of the event because of the limited number of participants,” he added.
Giannicchi said tentative plans for graduation are for the event to be held at a time to be announced on June 26 at the new turf field in the district. A rain date is scheduled for June 27.