Local sales tax collections across the state rose 14.1% in February compared to the year before, state officials reported, but local collections rose at a lower rate.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli issued his monthly report on sales tax collections, noting that overall local collections totaled $1.64 billion for the month, up $203 million compared to the same time last year.
“While local sales tax collections continue to experience major growth in 2023, future collections may not grow at such a fast pace,” DiNapoli said. “With the nation and the state facing significant economic challenges, local governments should exercise caution and use responsible budgeting practices.”
Allegany County reported $2.17 million in sales tax collections, up 9.2% from February 2022. For the first two months of the calendar — and fiscal — year, receipts totaled $4.6 million, up 11% from the opening of 2022.
Cattaraugus County reported $3.68 million in receipts, up 9.6% from the year before. To date in 2023, $8 million has been reported, a 10.2% increase from January and February 2022. The county operates on a calendar-based fiscal year.
The city of Olean saw $347,048 in receipts, down 3% from February 2022. To date in 2023, receipts totaled $797,671, down 0.4% from January and February 2022. The decrease was one of only two reported by taxing bodies across the state — the other being the city of White Plains, which saw a 0.6% decrease from the year before.
The city operates on a fiscal year beginning June 1. For the 2022-23 fiscal year to date, receipts total $3.89 million, down 7.46% from the $4.2 million reported in the first nine months of the 2021-22 fiscal year. While February saw lower returns, the largest
Salamanca sales taxes totaled $64,909 in February, up 14.1% from February 2022. To date, collections total $139,230, up 6.8% from January and February 2022.
The sales tax collection is consistently the lowest in the state — just 37% of the next-lowest collection in February, in Ogdensburg. Unlike every other taxing body in the state, the city collects no sales tax revenue from the sale of motor fuel, as every gas station in the city falls under the jurisdiction of the Seneca Nation of Indians and is not taxed.
The city operates on a fiscal year beginning April 1. So far in the 2022-23 fiscal year, the city has collected $765,673, up about 0.8% from the first 11 months of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Across Western New York, the seven taxing bodies reported $103.46 million in receipts in February, up 18.9% from February 2022. The county with the largest percentage increase was Erie County, which saw a 20.7% jump from February 2022.
So far in 2023, receipts in the region total $219.93 million, up 15.3% from January and February 2022.
Statewide, receipts totaled $1.64 billion, up 14.1% from February 2022. So far this year, receipts total $3.53 billion, up 11.4% from the opening of 2022. New York City’s collections totaled $718 million, an increase of 11.6%, or $74.5 million, over February of 2022. All counties experienced strong increases in February collections, with most seeing double-digit growth. Albany County had the largest increase at 48.8%, followed by Columbia County at 29.1% and Yates County at 26.8%. Onondaga County had the smallest growth at 8.9%.
Monthly sales tax collections are from the cash distributions made to counties and tax-imposing cities by the state Department of Taxation and Finance, and the amounts are based on estimates of what each municipality is due. In the third month of each calendar year quarter, these distributions are adjusted upward or downward, so that the quarter as a whole reflects reported sales by vendors. The first quarterly numbers for the year will be available in April.