Local sales tax collections across the state rose 14.1% in February compared to the year before, state officials reported, but local collections rose at a lower rate.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli issued his monthly report on sales tax collections, noting that overall local collections totaled $1.64 billion for the month, up $203 million compared to the same time last year.

