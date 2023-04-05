OLEAN — Local police are still investigating a “swatting” call against a local school last week as federal officials hope to provide more support against such attacks.
Olean Police Chief Ron Richardson told the Times Herald that the identity of the caller who claimed a gunman was at Archbishop Walsh High School a week ago is still being investigated.
City police reported that at 11:20 a.m. March 30 the city’s dispatch center received a call from an unknown male, who reported an active shooting incident at Archbishop Walsh High School on North 24th Street. Police reported that all available resources were sent to the school, and the school was placed on lockdown while a search was conducted.
Fortunately, “we have not had any other calls of that nature at Walsh or any other school in the city,” Richardson said, but he could not comment as to whether the call was connected to a string of hundreds nationwide in recent months as the investigation is continuing.
New York State Police issued a statement Thursday morning indicating multiple calls at schools across the state have been reported.
The calls came four days after a mass shooting at a Nashville, Tenn., private Presbyterian parochial school, which led to the deaths of three students and three adults. The perpetrator, a 28-year-old former student, was killed by police.
The FBI defines “swatting” as an incident in which a 911 caller fakes an emergency in order to generate a response from law enforcement, typically a police tactical team commonly referred to as a SWAT team. Such reports happen hundreds of times a year, and can be motivated by pranks or for harassment against a particular target.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY, visited Lockport High School on Wednesday to highlight the epidemic, noting that 36 incidents spurred police in New York to respond to 226 schools.
In the Western New York region, Walsh, Lockport, and South Park High in South Buffalo were targeted with false claims of active shooters.
“These swatting attacks are dangerous, disturbing and downright terrifying for our Western New York students, teachers and parents," Schumer said. "We need all federal hands on deck to support local law enforcement and hold perpetrators of these disturbing hoax calls accountable, which is why I personally called the FBI to say this issue needs to be a top priority and I am pushing for more funding and data to counter unique threats like this."
Just days after a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Tenn., Schumer called "sick and cruel" that someone would cause panic at hundreds of schools across Upstate New York.
"We need to make sure that every time a call comes into law enforcement that it is a real emergency, swatting is no joke, and the feds have to step up to help curb this disturbing trend before someone gets seriously hurt," he said.
Schumer proposed $10 million for the FBI to specifically tackle the growing problem of swatting, as well as requiring the FBI to start tracking incidents as its own crime and issue a report so that the dangers and pervasiveness of these attacks can be properly assessed so they can be curbed going forward.