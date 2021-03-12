OLEAN — Dan Jordan was at a familiar place — a crossroads.
This had happened several times in his career, most profoundly when he sold his business, Olean-based Advanced Monolythic Ceramics (AMC), which he had built up from two employees (a partner and himself) to more than 180.
But this time, it was different.
AMC was in his rearview mirror, with Jordan having sold the business, and he had worked tirelessly to turn his avocation, photography, into his full-time vocation. And it had been going well, but the landlord of his then-studio space needed it for other purposes, so Jordan was a photographer without a studio.
But not for long.
“I ran into John Sayegh, who at the time, was overseeing the Olean Business Development building, the former Olean Business Institute,” he said, “and I was lamenting about the lack of space for my studio. And John said, ‘I’ve got just the space for you.’ And he did.”
What Sayegh showed Jordan was a uniquely-shaped room with plenty of wall space and 13-foot ceilings, perfect for Jordan’s studio needs. So, in September of 2019, Jordan continued on his journey from turning his avocation into a full-time vocation.
“To me, that building is the greatest space in town,” he said. “It’s convenient, has nearby parking, it’s recognizable…it’s an iconic building. It’s great that it was saved from the wrecking ball.”
He uses the height and the wall space to provide a number of backdrops and scenery for his business, and to generate special effects within his studio.
Jordan, who had his first professional gig taking senior photos for high school students in 2008, happened into photography as an outgrowth of his AMC business.
“I bought a camera to take photographs of defective products as a record and to study them,” he said. “And I became enamored with photography, particularly taking pictures of bald eagles throughout the area.”
That grew beyond eagles and senior portraits to corporate photography, portraiture and weddings.
“What wedding photographers know is that while the actual day of the wedding, you’re devoting at least eight hours to it, you’re spending 5 to 10 times that in editing after the wedding,” he said. “And it could be stressful — you’re photographing one of the biggest days in that couple’s lives, with no chance for a re-do.”
Jordan admits COVID has dampened his, and all photographers, wedding business, pointing out that many wedding bookings are generated from bridal shows, and COVID has put the lid on those.
“So, most of my business now is corporate headshots and high-end printing of pictures on various media,” he said. “But I’m looking forward to the wedding business bouncing back as the pandemic eases.”
At a crossroads again, this time caused by a pandemic, Jordan continues to move forward.
“I’m a Type A personality with a dash of OCD,” he laughed. “I’m either working or sleeping. And it keeps me going.”
And, as always, Jordan will always stand at the crossroads he faces — and make something develop.
Jordan Photography and Consulting may be reached at www.jordanphotog.com, dan@jordanphotog.com or (716) 790-9329.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)