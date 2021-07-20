ANGELICA — There are some familiar faces singing and dancing on the Mini Theater stage this week during the Allegany County Fair.
Fair Board President Karen Tripp said that this year organizers decided to keep the stage busy during the daylight hours, rather than in the evening.
“There is always so much going on in front of the grandstand in the evening that it is hard to hear in the theater,” she said, adding that Becky Freeman-Brauen has packed plenty of entertainment into the daytime hours.
Today at 1 p.m., vocalist SaJean Webb will perform followed by Emily LeVasseur, who will also sing.
The well-known husband and wife team, Bob and Gena Decker, will perform 3 to 5 p.m. followed at 5 p.m. by the Freemans, a vocal group. Starting at 7 p.m., the Twin Tiers Concert Band will round out the day.
Wednesday at the Mini Theater is packed with the popular baby contest at 11 a.m., the children’s tractor pull at noon and a rooster crowing contest at 1:30 p.m.
Heidi Noel’s Performing Arts Center will dance across the stage starting at 2, followed by The Magicians magic act at 3 p.m. Students from the STEPS Dance Studio will perform at 4 p.m. and, from 6 to 9 p.m., there will be a dance party with Melody Magic DJ.
On Thursday, the stage will be set for the annual meeting of the Allegany County Board of Legislators at the fair at 2 p.m. The public is urged to attend to see the board in action.
At 4 p.m., vocalists Jacob Broughton and McKenzie Lohmer will perform and at 5 p.m. the Backwoods Cloggers will take the stage.
On Friday, Katelynn Roulo will return to the stage with Audrey Hugar at 4 p.m. Vocalist Cassidy Cole will follow them at 5 p.m.
Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, the Allegany County Fair Talent Show will take place. The winner of the event gets to perform at the New York State Fair Talent Showcase in September.