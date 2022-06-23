Local state lawmakers agree with Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning New York’s law on permits for carrying concealed handguns.
“I think it very clearly states the law was too restrictive” under the Second Amendment, said Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, referring to the element of the law that required someone to show “good cause” to receive a carrying permit. “We are one of two states in the U.S.” with this kind of restriction.
“I’m not sure what the governor is going to do in response,” Giglio said — Gov. Kathy Hochul said later Thursday that she will call the Legislature into session to address the court ruling. “The new gun laws passed at the end of the session don’t do anything to make us safer.”
Giglio added, “My only thoughts are that the Supreme Court has ruled. You have to be careful when anyone restricts constitutional rights. They can do the same with other rights.”
With the gubernatorial primary looming — early voting has already started — “She’s playing to her base,” Giglio said of Hochul. “The bad guys don’t follow any laws.”
Giglio said asking people why they wanted a permit to carry for protection was a step too far. The investigation required for a handgun permit is pretty rigorous, he added, isolating the element of conceal and carry was arbitrary, he said
“The protections are already there. It’s not easy to get a pistol permit in New York.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said the ruling was not unexpected and the Supreme Court found New York’s conceal carry law to be “a clear violation of the Second Amendment.”
He also anticipated the governor calling a special session of the Legislature as soon as she and Democratic leaders settle on a way to meet the Supreme Court’s objections. The governor signaled she’d be looking at changes in the pistol permitting process that could include a training component.
There is also the question as to whether businesses and property owners have a right to bar concealed weapons carried by patrons or visitors.
“All (the Democrats) can do is pass a new law that will be unconstitutional,” Borrello said.
“New York is far more dangerous with the policies Democrats have put forth,” the Chautauqua County Republican said. “Bail reform, not the Second Amendment, is responsible for more gun violence. Criminals carry concealed weapons all the time.”
Borello added that 43 other states allow residents to carry handguns when they are outside their homes or businesses, either openly or concealed. “The vast majority are far safer than New York state in terms of violent crimes.”
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb said, “It will be interesting to see how the governor counterpunches.”
He added that the Supreme Court ruled “it is unconstitutional to ask someone applying for a pistol permit why they want a gun. They will still have to pass a background check. If you are a convicted felon, you still won’t be able to get a pistol permit.”
Whitcomb said the sheriff’s office may implement some changes in the pistol permit application depending on recommendations from the New York State Sheriff’s Association and the county attorney.
“I don’t think the decision will change how many people are getting a permit,” Whitcomb said, adding, “We may press pause (on issuing new permits) until we get some direction from the Sheriff’s Association and the county attorney.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., called the Supreme Court ruling “not just irresponsible, it is downright dangerous,” citing what she called a current gun violence epidemic.
“Studies overwhelmingly show that looser restrictions on who can carry a concealed firearm in public are associated with higher rates of violent crime and homicide,” Gillibrand said. “So it is no surprise that law enforcement officers as well as the majority of Americans and gun owners agree, limiting concealed carry permitting laws is a recipe for disaster.”
The senator said Congress must move swiftly to pass comprehensive gun safety legislation and ensure “only those who are trained and trustworthy are allowed to carry loaded firearms.”