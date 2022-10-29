Whenever Leo Nenno reads a story about the Hinsdale Haunted House, his thoughts go back more than 70 years to when he spent two nights in the McMahon Road home of Mr. and Mrs. Jack McMahon.
“I was only 15 at the time,” Nenno said in a Times Herald interview on Friday after reading a story on the paranormal activities at the home these days.
“There were no ghosts up there when I was there,” Nenno said. There was no television then, so “we sat around and talked” at night after supper.
Nenno believes that with all the Irish Catholic families up on the hill, anything supernatural was more likely to be leprechauns than ghosts.
The McMahons asked him to stay over for a couple of days to hay the property. “We got the hay for free and baled some for them. I used the horses to rake the hay. I could have done it much quicker with a tractor.”
Jack McMahon was a tall, distinguished-looking man, Nenno said. “They had a cow they milked for their own use and a team of horses. They had a large shed rather than a barn. There was a garden in front of the house.
“Their daughter, Bea, stopped by every day,” Nenno said. “She lived in Olean somewhere and drove a black 1950 Ford which was very fast.”
But he saw no signs of any ghosts at the house, Nenno said. “Other people who moved there later, maybe they found a ghost. I don’t want to rain on anybody’s parade.”
Nenno said he didn’t know if any family members are still in the area. “They were a good Irish couple,” he said of the McMahons. “The only thing I saw bad up there was on the Torrey farm. ... There was an accident with a baler and someone almost got baled up.”
Nenno thinks he knows the origin later of someone singing at the McMahon property that some have cited as evidence of ghosts.
“I heard a couple of kids from Olean were going up there and staying to play a game,” Nenno laughed. “The kids were the ones signing.”
The Hinsdale Haunted House is now owned by Daniel Klaes, and has become quite famous on paranormal TV shows like “A Haunting” on Discovery.
The paranormal activity is believed to have begun in the early 1970s when Phil and Clara Dandy and their two daughters lived there. What sparked all the activity isn’t clear.