OLEAN — Several local observances are planned to remember those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks.
The Olean American Legion Post 530 will host a ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday at Olean’s Lincoln Park to mark the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.
On Sept. 11, 2001, four commercial airliners were hijacked by Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists. Two planes struck No. 1 and No. 2 World Trade Center in New York, then the tallest structures in the city. A third struck the Pentagon in Virginia, while a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against hijackers.
In New York, an estimated 2,606 people were killed on the ground, including 2,192 civilians and 412 first responders. Among those responders were 343 members of the New York City Fire Department, 37 police officers of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, 23 police officers of the New York City Police Department, and nine other responders.
At the Pentagon, 125 people were killed, about half of those active military personnel. Another 265 fatalities were recorded on the four planes that crashed in the attacks.
The master of ceremonies is Michael Muir, a U.S. Navy veteran. Officer of the day is Legion First Vice Commander James Tambash, a U.S. Army veteran and retired Olean Police Department lieutenant. The sergeant at arms is Craig Neuland, an Army veteran.
The ceremony begins with a first responders parade at 5:50 p.m., followed by a history of 9/11. The color guard from Scouts BSA Troop 621 will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of St. Stephens Episcopal and Bethany Lutheran churches, will give the invocation.
Speakers include state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay; state Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda; Mayor Bill Aiello, and Olean Fire Chief Eric Maurouard.
The benediction will be given by Rossi.
Tambash will escort Maurouard and Olean Police Chief Ron Richardson to the flagpole to raise the flag and set a memorial wreath. The national anthem will be performed, followed by a firing squad salute led by Neuland, and a performance of Taps.
SEVERAL OBSERVANCES will be held at local colleges.
As part of the Men’s and Women’s Rugby Alumni Weekend at St. Bonaventure University, a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday outside the Swan Business Center, followed by an art exhibit at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. Paul McCormack will give a brief presentation at the exhibit. From 6-8 p.m. Sunday, the GroundZero360 Exhibition will host a formal opening at the arts center.
Three graduates of St. Bonaventure were killed in the attack, including Father Mychal Judge, Class of 1957, an FDNY chaplain; Rob Peraza, Class of 1994 and 1996; and Amy O’Doherty, Class of 2000.
Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus will host a ceremony at 12:20 p.m. Monday at the flagpole. Observances will include the playing of the national anthem, a moment of silence, and remarks from campus Executive Director Paula Snyder.
The rain location is in the student union.