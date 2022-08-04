OLEAN — Woodside Tavern on the Range is hosting the Longest Day fundraiser, benefitting the the Alzheimer’s Association, on Aug. 27.
The music festival is being organized by Molly King, Karli Brooks, Christina Scott and Brandi Rhodes, with doors opening at noon and running to 11 p.m., with a variety of music acts.
Admission will be $10 for the event and all proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. New additions this year include local food truck vendors, 50/50 raffle and VIP table options.
“We are so grateful to the Woodside Tavern on the Range for their generosity in letting us take over the annual music festival this year,” King said. “I had been wanting to find a way expand support for the Alzheimer’s Association in our community, and their support has made this possible.”
She said the event has received much community support, from local musicians, restaurants and businesses to several individuals giving their time and services for the event.
“We started with a goal to raise $2,500 with the event but have already raised $1,585, so we expect to exceed our financial goal,” King said. “It’s not just about raising money, though, it’s about bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s Disease and the association.”
