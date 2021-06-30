A year after COVID-19 shut down events celebrating the birth of the nation, many groups have returned to mark July 4 with a bang.
Events include:
Thursday
- Ellicottville Championship Rodeo, gates open at 5 p.m., events begin at 7 p.m. Fireworks at conclusion.
Friday
- Ellicottville Championship Rodeo, gates open at 5 p.m., events begin at 7 p.m. Fireworks at conclusion.
Saturday
- Austin Area School District, Austin, Pa. Concessions open at 5 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.
- Cuba Lake Cottage Owners’ Association, Cuba Lake. 5-8 p.m., Jam on the Dam featuring Sticktights; 10 p.m., fireworks.
- Ellicottville Championship Rodeo, gates open at 5 p.m., events begin at 7 p.m. Fireworks at conclusion.
- Galeton fireworks, Centertown Park. 10 p.m.
- Majestic Trails park, Smethport. Dusk. DJ music 7-11 p.m.
- Port Allegany, 9:30 p.m. Port Allegany Veterans Memorial.
- Seneca Allegany Casino, Salamanca. 8 p.m.
Sunday
- Andover Fourth of July celebration. 4 p.m., parade. Food vendors at Legion Park. Bands Off the Wagon and Long Shot to play. Fireworks at dusk.
- Ellicottville Summer Music Festival. Buffalo Philharmonic concert with fireworks at conclusion. 8 p.m.
Some local organizations have not returned to pre-COVID fireworks displays.
City of Olean firefighters declined to put on a fireworks display in 2021 citing concerns over COVID-19 — arrangements needed to be made in the spring, officials said, and uncertainty over the conditions in July factored into the decision to hold off until 2022.
Allegany’s Old Home Week, held around July 4 in 2018 with accompanying fireworks, will not be held this year.
Fireworks have long been part of Independence Day celebrations.
In a prophetic letter to his wife on July 3, 1776, Founding Father John Adams wrote that the long-known fireworks would become an integral part of the nation’s observance of its birthday.
“I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival,” he wrote. “It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
At the time, Adams thought that July 2 would be the day long remembered, not the Fourth. July 2 was the day the Second Continental Congress voted to declare independence, according to the National Constitution Center, but the group needed two days to accept changes to the document which today is known as the Declaration of Independence.