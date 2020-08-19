One hundred years ago this month, the nation was undergoing a revolutionary change when the right to vote for women officially became law.
While League of Women Voters organizations across the country had pre-pandemic plans to celebrate the anniversary for the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, most are now focusing on remote activities or regrouping for a celebration in August of next year.
At the League of Women Voters of Cattaraugus and Allegany Cattaraugus, president Margie McIntosh of Olean said the organization has postponed its celebration, as well, and will celebrate the 101st anniversary of the momentous event in August 2021. That celebration is expected to have a political rally reenactment along with a couple of performances at the Palmer Opera House in Cuba.
The event will be a collaborative effort between the League and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
“This year was supposed to have been a huge celebration of this Constitutional Amendment, ratified on Aug. 18, 1920 by Tennessee, my home state, and officially a law on Aug. 26, 1920,” McIntosh said. “However, all of our grand plans came to naught this year, but next year will hopefully be a much better year to celebrate together.”
McIntosh said that while the members aren’t able to conduct in-person activities in remembrance of the event, she believes community members can continue to educate themselves and “learn from those brave activists” who provided a legacy of political awareness and the importance of voting for issues that impact one’s daily life.
Some of the key women who fought for the vote were Susan B. Anthony, Alice Paul, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucy Stone, Ida B. Wells, Frances E.W. Harper and Mary Church Terrell.
Anthony had a criminal conviction for attempting to cast a vote in Rochester in 1872 — President Trump officially pardoned her on Tuesday.
As a result of the efforts of these women and others, the 19th Amendment passed and reads, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
McIntosh noted that women of color were vital to the passage, but still had to struggle.
“Our sisters and brothers in the time leading up to the ratification of these amendments suffered and bled to attain this right,” McIntosh said of voting passages that included the 15th Amendment that provided African American men the right to vote, as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
On a related topic, McIntosh said a film that provides a relatively accurate account of the suffrage movement is “Iron Jawed Angels.” The 2004 film, starring Hilary Swank, tells the story of Alice Paul and her struggles with other suffragists to gain the vote for women.
“It’s overall fairly accurate, and for me it just kind of brought it to life,” she said of the film’s depiction of the movement. “The struggle was real for these people — and we need to carry on and not take (the right to vote) for granted.”
Locally, the League chapter was reorganized for Cattaraugus and Allegany residents in 2017 and is open to both women and men. The purpose of the non-partisan group is to educate its members on the importance of voting, as well as registering to vote if one is not signed up.
“We are trying to honor the legacy of those who came before us while moving forward to create our own modern legacy,” McIntosh said of the local group.
McIntosh reminded area residents that the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 9. For more information on the League, or registering to vote, send emails to cattarauguslwv@gmail.com.