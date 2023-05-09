Local BOCES CTE students place at SkillsUSA competition

SYRACUSE — Several local CA BOCES students were recently honored as top competitors in their fields in the New York State SkillsUSA competition held in Syracuse.
The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.
Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing and STEM.
Many CA BOCES Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from centers in Belmont, Ellicottville and Olean competed in the annual competition with several of the students placing.
CTE Center at Ellicottville
- Ian Zeher, 2nd Place, Precision Heavy Equipment.
- Karolina Mirles/model Riley Bliss, 3rd place, Esthetics.
CTE Center at Olean
- Dylan DiRosa, 1st Place, Criminal Justice.
- Allie Boser and Rileigh Martin, 3rd place, Television (Video) Production.
- Maddison Collins, 3rd place, Collision Repair Technology.
DiRosa will compete at the NYS National Skills USA event in Atlanta, Ga., in June.
Cassandra Ploetz, Animal Science instructor at the CTE Center in Belmont, was also named as the New York State Skills USA Advisor of the Year.
To learn more, visit www.caboces.org.