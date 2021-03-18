Local sales taxes saw mixed results in February, but most municipalities saw a decrease in collections from the year before.
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli announced that sales tax collections for governments across the state dropped by 4.2% in February compared to the year before, noting a combined 12% drop in revenue over the last 12 months.
“The recent passage of the American Rescue Plan will provide much needed aid to our localities,” DiNapoli said. “The pandemic has taken a toll on statewide sales tax collections during the past year. New York’s local governments continue to suffer financially, but the collections losses are starting to slow as more vaccinations are being administered and businesses are slowly reopening.”
The COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread shutdowns in March, with sales taxes dropping double digits in virtually every municipality across the state compared to the same periods a year before. However, other months saw dramatic hikes in sales tax collections — enough for many municipalities in the region to come out ahead of 2019 despite the pandemic.
Cattaraugus County saw sales tax collections slip by 4.6%, to $2.68 million. For the first two months of 2021, sales tax collections are down 5.6% compared to the first two months of 2020. The county’s budget year is the calendar year.
The City of Olean saw a smaller decrease in February than in January. February receipts of $311,000 were down 1.9% compared to the year before, while January receipts were down 14.1%. In the first two months of 2021, the city’s sales tax collections are down 8.7%. The city’s budget year begins June 1.
Salamanca city sales tax collections rose the most by percentage in the region. Collections of $49,429 were a 3.3% increase from the year before. To date in 2021, sales tax collections are down 1.3%, with $104,641 collected.
Allegany County saw the only sales tax increases of the five-county Western New York region for the second month in a row. Tax collections of $1.47 million in February were a 2.3% increase from the year before. In the first two months of the year, sales tax receipts are up 1.3%. The county’s budget year is the calendar year.
In the five counties of Western New York, sales tax collections dropped 4.1% in February, with municipal collections totalling $72.86 million. To date, the $160.19 million in collections are down 4.8% from the year before.
All regions in the state experienced sales tax collection declines for February, ranging from 0.1 percent in the Mohawk Valley to 9.8 percent in the Finger Lakes. New York City’s collections decreased by 4.5 percent, down $27 million compared to February 2020.
While the decreases by percentage are lower than in previous months, the amount by dollars helped soften the impact. February is not typically a major driver of sales tax revenue for area municipalities. Cattaraugus County collected about 80% more revenue in December than in February 2020 due to holiday shopping and other purchases despite COVID-19 restrictions — a situation seen throughout the state.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)