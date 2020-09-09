OLEAN — A smaller observance of the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks is expected this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Bill Aiello said Wednesday that a brief ceremony to remember the victims of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, will be held at noon Friday at the East State Street entrance to the Olean Municipal Building. City police and fire personnel will be in attendance.
The ceremony will take over for the one normally hosted by Olean American Legion Post 530, which announced in August that it would not hold a service this year due to social-distancing and gathering restraints put in place because of pandemic.
“We hope that along with us, members of our community will take some time to remember those who lost their lives that tragic day,” officials said in a press release.
Officials said the move was not unexpected as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The event is the second major public event to be canceled by the Legion. The annual Memorial Day parade was canceled in May, with only a short and lightly-attended ceremony being held at Mount View Cemetery that day to remember service members who died defending the nation.
No decision has yet been made on the annual Veterans Day service, which is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 11 at Lincoln Park.
On Sept. 11, 2001, four commercial airliners were hijacked by Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists. Two planes struck No. 1 and No. 2 World Trade Center in New York, then the tallest structures in the city. A third struck the Pentagon in Virginia, while a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against hijackers.
In New York, an estimated 2,606 people were killed on the ground, including 2,192 civilians and 412 first responders. Among those responders were 343 members of the New York City Fire Department, 37 police officers of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, 23 police officers of the New York City Police Department, and nine other responders.
At the Pentagon, 125 people were killed, about half of those active military personnel. Another 265 fatalities were recorded on the four planes that crashed in the attacks.
ALONG WITH the ceremony, local police and firefighters will hold a memorial blood drive.
ConnectLife Blood and Organ Donor Network, which provides blood to Olean General Hospital, will hold a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. at War Veterans Park. In addition, Mercy Flight on Main Street will host a ConnectLife blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register, visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529-4270. Free T-shirts will be given to donors.
Blood donations were one of the key ways Americans tried to help in the immediate aftermath of the attacks. Hundreds of thousands of blood donors rolled up their sleeves 19 years ago, as the American Red Cross put out an urgent call for donations. More than 475,000 units of blood were collected in the largest blood donation effort since World War II.
While the Red Cross reported that just 258 units were used to treat victims of the attack — of the thousands of casualties, only around 140 required hospitalization — most of the blood was used nationwide for accident victims, surgery patients and others in need.
Fresh blood has a shelf life of 42 days, with officials reporting about a 2% increase in blood thrown out compared to normal.
AT ST. BONAVENTURE, a live streamed memorial service will be hosted at 8:45 a.m. at www.sbu.edu.
While the community at large has attended previously, visitation to the campus is limited due to the pandemic — the general public is restricted to the Allegheny River Valley Trail.
Three graduates of St. Bonaventure were killed in the attacks, including Father Mychal Judge, Class of 1957, an FDNY chaplain who responded to the Twin Towers; Rob Peraza, Class of 1994 and 1996; and Amy O’Doherty, Class of 2000.