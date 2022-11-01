WELLSVILLE — Tom Hennessy, director of sales and service for Ljungström, told Monday Club members at their most recent meeting that he was calling them into action to help the local manufacturer hire more skilled employees.
“Pick up these applications and make copies of them and give them to your sons and daughters because we are hiring and you’re the first to know,” he said, brandishing an application at the gathering of the women's group.
Hennessey, the featured speaker at the club meeting, gave an overview of the industry that will celebrate its 100th anniversary in Wellsville next year. A native of Wellsville, he is a more than 40-year employee of Ljungström and has worked with many of the husbands and fathers of the club members.
In 2021, after acquiring a contract to build specialized structural steel components for offshore wind turbines, Ljungström announced it would be hiring new skilled employees.
Hennessey told the club members that as of Aug. 21 a total of 57 new employees had been hired between the production floor and the office. There are currently 260 employees at the facility located off Route 417 east of the village.
“As Wave 2 of our restructuring begins, we will be hiring an additional 61 people,” he said.
Ljungström, a division of ARVOS Group, is pursuing contracts with offshore turbine producers up and down the East Coast because virtually every state with a coastline is investing in offshore wind turbine projects, he said.
As the company moves into the field of green technology, Hennessey declared, “We’re back to where we started. We were green before it was cool to be green.”
In 1920, Swedish inventor Fredrik Ljungström developed the air preheater as a way of cleaning the air from cigar smoke in a local pub, Hennessy explained.
According to the company website, “Few inventions have been as successful in saving fuel as the air preheater, the first installation in a commercial boiler saved as much as 25% of the fossil fuel consumption needed to operate the boiler.”
Ljungström Air Preheater opened in Wellsville in 1923 on South Main Street, where the original building still stands. The first preheater in the United States was installed in a paper mill in Niagara Falls. More than 20,000 air preheaters have been installed worldwide, including those installed on ships. All cut down on the coal and oil needed to operate boilers. Ranging in size from 6 feet to 30 feet in diameter, air preheaters continue to be in use today, with Ljungström inspecting them and providing replacement parts as needed.
But when the federal government placed strict regulations on coal-fired power plants, Ljungström officials saw the writing on the wall as sales began to decrease.
“When you come to a fork in the road, take it,” Hennessey quoted baseball great Yogi Berra, adding that Ljungström changed its business model to work in the renewable power industry.
He said the company began talking to wind turbine developers but found itself better suited to the offshore segment of the industry. With its roots in Europe and Scandinavian countries leading the way in the offshore wind turbine development, Ljungström oriented its systems to the European standard, becoming the first company in the United States to do so. It embarked on a $10.5 million restructuring project renovating the interior of the Truax Road plants to accommodate the new technologies, including laser welding and painting facilities.
Today the company is manufacturing fixtures for offshore turbine interior and exterior platforms, boat landings, railings, watertight and scratch-resistant doors and more and will ship them to the Port of Port of Coeymans south of Albany. From there the parts will be shipped down the Hudson, to the harbor and transported 15 miles offshore to the $23 million Ocean Wind Project. The 98 turbines of the Ocean Wind Project will provide electricity to 750,000 homes.
While there are several Ljungström plants throughout the world, Ljungström in Wellsville is the only plant of its kind in the U.S. For nearly 100 years it has been part of thousands of people’s lives and a vital thread in maintaining the local economy.