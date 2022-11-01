Offshore wind turbines

Ljungström of Wellsville is making parts for offshore wind turbine development and the manufacturer wants to hire 61 more employees.

WELLSVILLE — Tom Hennessy, director of sales and service for Ljungström, told Monday Club members at their most recent meeting that he was calling them into action to help the local manufacturer hire more skilled employees.

“Pick up these applications and make copies of them and give them to your sons and daughters because we are hiring and you’re the first to know,” he said, brandishing an application at the gathering of the women's group.

