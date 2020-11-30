GROVE — New York State Police are investigating a Saturday fatal motor vehicle accident on Route 70 in the town of Grove, Allegany County.
Troopers reported Monday that Amity-based patrols responded at 8:53 p.m. to the scene of a one-vehicle accident. Officials said a 2017 Chevrolet, operated by William J. Hitchcock Jr., 48 of Livonia, was northbound when it exited the roadway, striking a ditch and overturning.
A passenger, Brian J. Hitchcock, 43, of Liverpool, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
William Hitchcock Jr. was transported to Noyes Memorial Hospital then to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting in the ongoing investigation.