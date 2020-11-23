BUFFALO — A 19-year-old Little Valley man faces federal charges of production of child pornography and cyberstalking stemming from his allegedly coercing a minor female victim to send him sexually explicit images of herself.
Dyllan Barber faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years and a $250,000 fine in the case, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said Monday.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey T. Fiut, who is handling the case, said the criminal complaint alleges that in November 2019, Barber initiated a conversation with the victim on the Snapchat social media application.
“Barber used his own Snapchat account during this conversation, but posed as a hacker who had gained control over the account,” a U.S. Attorney’s office press release stated. “The defendant threatened the minor victim to produce and send to him sexually explicit images of herself or else he would publicly release information regarding the minor victim. In response to these threats, the minor victim produced and sent images of herself to Barber as requested.”
Barber made an initial appearance Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was released on conditions.
The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly, and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb.