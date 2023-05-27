At 82, age hasn't stopped Donald Rhinehart of Little Valley from continuing a lifelong hunting career.
The fact that he took his 25th spring gobbler earlier this month — at an age when most hunters might have hung up the camouflage — is impressive enough. But readers of the Olean Times Herald might recall that Rhinehart has overcome more than the wheel of time to stay active in the woods.
In 2014, he related how he was treated for a cancerous tumor above his right eye and the loss of vision forced him to switch from right-handed to left-handed shooting. It was either that or give up hunting turkey and deer.
That spring of 2014 Rhinehart took a 23-pound gobbler with a 9-inch beard and three-quarter-inch spurs — his first since switching to southpaw. He followed that up in 2015 by achieving a goal he had coveted — calling in a gobbler with a box call he made with his own hands in his wood shop.
Eight years later — and now totally blind in his right eye — the Little Valley hunter is still scoring in the spring woods. His latest gobbler, taken May 15, was a 22-pounder with a 10.5-inch beard and 1-inch spurs.
"I had hunted (earlier in the season) and I hadn't had any success," he said. "My friend and I decided to hunt an area where we had seen lot of birds — a lot of gobblers."
The friend (a successful turkey hunter who prefers to keep a low profile), called in two toms and Rhinehart, sitting on the ground against a tree, took one of them at about 30 yards with a 3.5-inch load from his 870 Remington.
With his 83rd birthday coming up in August, Rhinehhart, still fit and hale, is already looking ward to deer hunting season. "The last several years I've gotten a deer every year — and sometimes two," he said.
An Ohio native who graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in wildlife management, Rhonehart ended up working in drafting for Dresser Industries in Olean, and later moved into its wood-patterning shop. He retired from Dresser after working there for 20 years.
When not hunting or fishing, he still works in his wood shop, where he's made his box calls for a few years.