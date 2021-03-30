LITTLE VALLEY — Voters of the Little Valley Joint Fire District have given the go-ahead to bond for additional funds for a new fire truck.
Acquisition and equipping of the fire rescue pumper will require bonding for $50,000, which was approved by the community with a 32-7 margin on March 23, according to Fire Chief Dave Shinners.
The used 2010 truck will come from Ferrara Fire Apparatus and is expected to arrive in Little Valley sometime this summer, Shinners said.
The vehicle by itself costs about $99,000, and with refurbishing and equipping it will total about $140,000, Shinners explained.
“We didn’t want to put too much of that debt onto the taxpayers,” he added.
A new truck has been needed for about four years, Shinners said, with the 2010 pumper to replace a 1994 E-One truck, which will be traded into Ferrara.
“It’s an important piece of equipment that we’ve needed for a long time because we’ve been having nothing but trouble with our No. 1 engine for the last four years,” he said.
The new truck has a six-man cab and more cabinet space than a regular pumper, Shinners said.
To help pay for most of the cost, Shinners said the department has over $20,000 from the budget put into a reserve account each year specifically for purchasing a new truck.
“We want to thank the community for coming out and voting and supporting the fire department,” he added. “It’s a much needed piece of equipment that the department needs in order to go forward.”
