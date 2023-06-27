LITTLE VALLEY — The 124th annual Little Valley Central School Alumni Association celebration held this past weekend at the Corporate Building on the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds was attended by 189 members and guests.
A social hour began at 1 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner catered by Goode's Restaurant of Gowanda.
After dinner, the group was treated to a fashion show of sports and band uniforms from the '50s through '90s modeled by fellow alumni. One model, Linda Bryant Milks, was honored for her 50 years of service to the organization.
Opening the business meeting, President Kevin Andrew welcomed all in attendance and thanked all the board members, volunteers and others who make this event possible each year. He announced that $2300 has been donated to the Memmott-Langhans scholarship fund this year.
Andrew, secretary Nell Fellows and treasurer Karel Beeles Hamilton were re-elected for a two-year term.
Carol Gloff spoke on behalf of the Little Valley Fund. She reported the fund has a total endowment of more than $45,000 and thanked all for their generosity. Of that figure, a little more than $2,000 is spendable this year.
A Memorial Day wreath, tables and chairs for the village hall, and six barrel planters have been purchased. In addition, the fund will sponsor one of the bands set to play in the village later this summer.
T-Shirts commemorating the rich history of the village cutlery business are available for sale. Part of the proceeds will benefit the fund.
Ed Memmott gave the annual Memmott-Langhans Scholarship report. Seven Cattaraugus - Little Valley students were awarded $1,000 scholarships: Joshua Atkins, Kaitlin Crawford, Logan Crowell, Marley Dundas, Caitlin O'Neill, Natalee Reed and Donald Seamon.
The Alumni Sportsmanship award given at graduation was awarded to Onalee Osgood.
A roll call of members attending was read. Art Asquith, class of 1946, was honored as the most senior member attending.
Eighteen members of the honored class of 1973 attended. Gary Case spoke on behalf of his class, saying even though it's been 50 years and they've all gone in different directions, friendships remain.
Door prizes were won by Richard Williams, Mary Jedrzejek Young, Donna Orr Belvees, Gale See, Laura Riley Seaholm, Margaret Bowen, Sally Marsh, Judy Reynolds Pattyson, Carolyn Miller, Beverly Reynolds Culver, Richard Easton, Linda Weaver, Elizabeth Memmott Cowley, Pandora Pritchard Young, Pam Aldrich Volz, Jeannie Ellis, Jim Ruper, Mark Pincoski, Dan Johnson, Molly Kelly Euken and Floyd Beeles.
Next year's celebration will be held Saturday, June 29, 2024.