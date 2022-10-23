"Jerusalem"

A 19th century lithograph, “Jerusalem,” by David Roberts will be part of an exhibit at Houghton University.

 Provided

HOUGHTON — The Ortlip Gallery at Houghton University will exhibit a rare collection of art loaned by Houghton alumnus Craig Proulx, entitled “Lithographs of the Holy Land and Egypt by David Roberts, Royal Academician.”

The exhibit will be on display Friday through Dec. 15 in the Center for the Arts gallery space. The beautiful, intricate drawings done on location by Roberts in North Africa and the Middle East in the 1830s were then printed by lithographer Louis Haghe in the 1840s and bound into books.

