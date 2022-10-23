HOUGHTON — The Ortlip Gallery at Houghton University will exhibit a rare collection of art loaned by Houghton alumnus Craig Proulx, entitled “Lithographs of the Holy Land and Egypt by David Roberts, Royal Academician.”
The exhibit will be on display Friday through Dec. 15 in the Center for the Arts gallery space. The beautiful, intricate drawings done on location by Roberts in North Africa and the Middle East in the 1830s were then printed by lithographer Louis Haghe in the 1840s and bound into books.
“While visiting a good friend, who is an antiquities art dealer and framer, in Alexandria, Va. in 2012, he showed me a few David Roberts lithographs he had,” Proulx said. “I had not seen any Egyptian and Holy Land monuments depicted so well, with such details. I was impressed and purchased the six prints he had. As I learned about the many more David Roberts prints that existed, I purchased more as they came available.”
Proulx’s professional career was outside the realm of the art world. After graduating with a degree in biology from Houghton and working in forensics research for the Federal Bureau of Investigation Laboratory in Washington, D.C., Proulx launched his own successful business of advanced weaponry development for the U.S. Navy.
A native of Auburn, Proulx, Class of 1976 at Houghton, lives in North Carolina.
Roberts, a son of a humble shoemaker, was born in Scotland in 1796. After demonstrating artistic potential as a child, he took a seven-year apprenticeship with a house-painter, eventually branching out on his own as a theater set designer in both Scotland and England. By the 1820s, Roberts was sought after for his fine-art landscapes especially his realistic and detailed depictions of abbeys, cathedrals, palaces, and cityscapes from across Western Europe.
Yet what launched Roberts to new levels of fame were his drawings of more far-flung places. In the 19th century, Orientalism was a popular style of Romantic fine art that depicted the Near East through the lens of the West, blurring the boundaries of reality and fantasy for the voraciously curious Victorian minds. In the British world devoid of photography but filled with an unsatiable thirst for the unknown and exotic, Roberts provided detailed images of Egypt, Nubia (present-day Sudan), Palestine, Jordan, and Syria.
Upon his return to England in 1839 after 11 months of drawing, sleeping in deserts, riding on camels, avoiding the bubonic plague in Jerusalem, more drawing, battling infectious disease, and fleeing from bandits, he sought to find a publisher and lithographer to bring his works to a wider audience. For seven years Roberts entrusted his work and collaborated with prominent lithographer Louis Haghe, who converted his drawings into stone-printed books. The first edition resulted in 400 copies, the first of which was bought by Queen Victoria.
The opening reception for the exhibit is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Center for the Arts on Houghton’s campus. A brief gallery talk begins at 7 p.m.