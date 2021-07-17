Lincoln Park’s new lunch spot a success so far

OLEAN — Despite showers on and off throughout the week, the first occupants of the new Park Place at Lincoln Square rentable bistro consider it a success.
The structure built to house and feature local eateries in Lincoln Park opened Tuesday with its debut vendor, the Clubhouse Diner on North Second Street, setting up for lunches and dinners each day this week.
Diner owner Nick Crawford said the location has been great so far even with the occasional rain.
“I find that a lot of people that are on lunch breaks will stop by for the convenience of it,” he said. “A lot of people use the park on their breaks, and a lot of dog walkers and stuff like that.”
The structure was part of the $1.25 million Lincoln Square project in 2019. It was originally set to open in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its opening as a rentable space for restaurants to open shop for the day or caterers to work events at the main pavilion.
The building was designed as a dual-use facility. During warmer weather, it serves as a food-prep area for restaurants and caterers, while in the holiday season it doubles as Santa’s cottage for the annual Santa Claus Lane festivities.
At Tuesday’s Common Council meeting, Mayor Bill Aiello said many of the elements in and around the building were donated by SolEpoxy and its president, Jeff Belt.
“We’re looking forward to having many, many vendors in there as the years go on, serving lunches, dinners or whatever they want to do,” Aiello said.
The opening day Tuesday saw steady customer traffic throughout the afternoon, Crawford said, and Thursday’s Music in the Park series brought in quite the crowd.
“There were over a hundred, probably close to 150 people there last night for the music, so that was pretty good,” he said Friday. “Today has probably been the worst because of the long, heavy rain.”
Crawford said the building itself has a three-bay sink, food warmers and refrigerators, which help in prepping the food there instead of making everything at the restaurant before carrying it to the park.
“It’s still a work-in-progress so they’re going to be adding more amenities in there to make it easier for the vendors,” he added.
Around the building are several picnic benches, walking paths and strings of lights for those who want to eat in the park. As the first vendor to set up, Crawford said everything has run as expected.
“It’s been going pretty well,” he added. “I would definitely do it again.”
Aiello said the goal is to have a different vendor occupy the building each week to showcase the area’s foods. He said the city has reached out to every restaurant in Olean, Allegany and Portville and offered them use of the bistro site.
“One of the issues that some of them have come back with is they can’t get workers, so we’re hoping that we can get somebody in there multiple times during the summer,” the mayor added.
Rentals are $100 from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Renters should note the facility is a “carry-in, carry-out” facility, with all waste to be disposed of off site. Health regulations require disposable utensils, cups and napkins. Biodegradable products are preferred.
For more information on rentals, call Terri Belli, office manager, at 376-5677.