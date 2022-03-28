OLEAN — Free concerts are coming back to Lincoln Park again this summer.
The city Department of Youth and Recreation has announced its 20-show lineup for the Music in the Park series at Lincoln Park, with musical varieties from country to jazz and bluegrass to hard rock on tap.
“Last year we had over 4,000 people at these concerts,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator for the department. “This year we’re hoping to do better.”
Concerts are set for every Thursday from May 26 to Sept. 1, all from 6:30-8:30 p.m. In light rain, the concert will remain and spectators may shelter under the Lincoln Square pavilion. In the event of serious weather, the concerts will move to the nearby John Ash Community Center.
There will be four Saturday concerts — May 28, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20. These will replace the Sunday afternoon concerts held in 2021, Shewairy said, which saw somewhat lower attendance figures and coincides with requests from patrons for Saturday evening concerts.
One extra concert was added to the lineup for 2022 — to be held on the Fourth of July. The concert will feature the ‘50s/’60s oldies band Generations.
In 2020, city officials were repeatedly forced to push back the beginning of the series until it became clear that the pandemic would not lessen enough to allow the shows without strict rules and 50-person capacities despite space for hundreds to attend with social distancing. For 2021, there was a 500-spectator capacity limit at the beginning of the season, but by the end of the summer all restrictions were lifted. Visitors were encouraged to socially distance in the open space, however.
Concerts Include:
- May 26 — Freddy And The Jets (Oldies)
- May 28 (Saturday) — Twin Tiers Community Band (Variety)
- June 2 — Dave Dorson (Acoustic Classic Rock)
- June 9 — Roger Pettengill (‘70s Singer/Songwriter)
- June 16 — Not Norman (Oldies)
- June 18 (Saturday) — Freddy And The Jets (Oldie)
- June 23 — Hot Apple Pie (Classic Rock)
- June 30 — Toucan Jam (‘60s To The Present)
- July 4 (Monday) — Generations (‘50s/’60s Oldies)
- July 7 — Trigger Happy (Country Rock Blues)
- July 14 — Kokomo Time Band {Beach Party Music}
- July 16 (Saturday) — Cruisin’ (Country/Rock)
- July 21 — Larry Lewicki Band (Polkas, Oldies/Country)
- July 28 — Fair To Fiddlin (Bluegrass Americana)
- Aug. 4 — Generations (‘50s/’60s Oldies)
- Aug. 11 — Allegany Alumni & Friends Band (Variety)
- Aug. 18 — Stick Tights (Folk/Rock)
- Aug. 20 (Saturday) — Hick-Ups (Country Rock)
- Aug. 25 — LTM Trio (Jazz)
- Sept. 1 — Joe Gilroy (Classic Rock)