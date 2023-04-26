OLEAN — The last piece to a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project will be going up in the next few weeks.
Passers-by along North Union Street on Tuesday morning could see a crew from the Department of Public Works Electrical Division install a strand of lights across the 400 block of the street. That strand, said city DPW Director Robert Thompson, is the first of many to go up to illuminate the corridor.
The lights, part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative project for the corridor, are to be computer-controlled and customizable for various holidays or purposes.
“We were putting in a test strand” on Tuesday, Thompson said, giving the crew a chance to learn how to put up the new system on the poles and fit the control hardware before moving ahead on the full installation. “We’ll have it up and running in the next couple of weeks.”
The work on North Union Street, which included wayfinding signs, sidewalk replacements, several gas-powered fire pits and a stage area at the Olean Municipal Building, received a $900,000 allocation under the 2017 Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The majority of work was completed in 2022.
Officials previously reported the lighting was delayed due to supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mayor Bill Aiello reported in March that the hardware had arrived and crews were waiting for the weather to improve before installation.
The project is the first of the city-run projects to be completed under the DRI, which awarded $10 million to the city. A dozen projects were approved as part of the program, with more than half under the city’s purview. Work is also continuing at Oak Hill Park under the program, which received $350,000 in aid.
The first street reconstruction project, along East State Street, was expected to begin in 2023 but has not yet been bid.