OLEAN — When someone falls at a group residence or work center that serves people with disabilities, the incident can be unsettling for all involved.
At the Intandem agency, individuals who experience non-serious falls at their residence or work facility can now be helped up by a single staff member thanks to the recent acquisition of three new Raizer Lift Chairs.
Larry Sorokes, chief development officer for Intandem, said the agency was able to purchase the items for a total cost of $16,000 thanks to a grant provided by the F.T. and Anna C. Manley Memorial Fund, a Western New York Charitable Trust. Intandem, which carries on the work of the former ReHabilitation Center, provides care for individuals in residential settings as well as employs people with disabilities in work industries, among other services.
Sorokes said the new Raizer chairs are expected to be a tremendous help in assisting individuals who have fallen and are unable to get up on their own. He said the chairs come in separate color-coded pieces, and can be easily placed and assembled under and around the individual before initiating the lift. Very little training is required for operating the chair, which has a small engine operated by controls on the device and remote control devices.
“Not only can the chairs be used to bring a person to a sitting or standing position, but they are battery-operated and portable,” Sorokes explained. In addition, the process of assembling the chairs takes just a few minutes.
Sorokes said he learned of the need for the chair lifts during a Safe Patient Handling Sub-Committee meeting at the agency. The sub-committee reviews the physical tasks required of staff for individuals who have fallen, need to be moved or have been injured.
The portable chairs, which can be easily moved between the homes and work centers, are expected to reduce related costs in ambulance calls and staff injuries. Equally important is the fact the chairs will reduce the amount of time the individual is on the ground.
“Ultimately, it’s a quality of life issue because we believe we are improving what we do for folks by being able to respond immediately to a fall,” Sorokes added. “We would hope this proves to be worth its weight in gold, so to speak, and we will eventually try to get more of these.”
Longtime employee and supervisor Kimberly Baker serves as co-chair of the sub-committee and said the Intandem staff regularly works with people who need help moving on a regular basis.
Baker said the agency, to the best of its ability, provides measures that protect staff from injuries during routine tasks that include rolling individuals on their beds or helping them move from a chair to a wheelchair.
Baker said the chair, which can lift people who weigh up to 330 pounds, has been used at least once already in a home that has more frequent falls.
“The staff reported that (the chair) made it very easy for them to do” the lift, she said. “They reported that the lady who was lifted off the floor felt very safe” and experienced a level of calm.
She noted that if there is an injury involved with the individual who has fallen, the staff follows a different procedure.
Baker said she learned of the chairs while attending a convention four years ago, and realized it would be a good choice for the agency. Following the event, the agency evaluated the product and looked into ways to obtain funding to purchase it.
Sorokes said the agency applied for a grant from the Manley fund a year ago, and then received the funds last fall. The chairs were acquired during the holidays, but not put in full use until after the recent COVID spike subsided and staff could attend training for its use.
“(The chairs) are a godsend to our staff, who often struggle to lift a person from a fall without further injuring the individual or hurting themselves,” he said. “In the long term, the chairs will reduce the number of ambulance calls we need to make for non-serious falls, and it may also reduce employee absenteeism from back strain or other related injuries.”