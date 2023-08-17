OLEAN — Tickets are now on sale for “Read Between the Wines,” the annual wine-tasting event planned for Friday, Sept. 8, at the Olean Public Library.
The fundraiser, scheduled for 7-9:30 p.m., is presented by Friends of the Olean Library.
Tickets are available at the library or online via TicketBud. Cost is $25 for one person, $40 for two and $10 for a designated driver. In addition to the wine tasting and the chance to purchase bottles, the evening includes yummy food and a basket raffle.
Proceeds benefit the Friends’ efforts to support library programs.
The online link is https://oleanfriends.ticketbud.com/read-between-the-wines-2023