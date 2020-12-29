OLEAN — In a country and world where race unity has been an ongoing challenge, one group continues to address the issue through books and knowledge.
The group, The Race Unity Circle, will be hosted by the Olean Public Library in a Zoom session beginning today. The community is invited to log in to the online book club which was started this year.
Facilitator Jil St. Ledger-Roty of Franklinville said those interested in registering for the Zoom session need to contact outreach librarian Sheryl Soborowski at the Olean library today at outreach@oleanlibrary.org or call the library at 372-0200 ext. 2025. Specify the January RUC Book Club to receive a link to the Zoom meeting by email.
Ledger-Roty, a retired Buffalo criminal defense attorney, said the book of the month to be discussed today is titled “The Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. Multiple copies of the book are available at the library.
She said the mission of the organization is “to study at depth the vexing and persistent racial divisions that plague the Olean community and our nation, to nurture and grow interracial bonds of friendship and cooperation, and to groom speakers and facilitators to offer an authentic discussion about racism, ‘implicit bias’ and racial healing in our neighborhoods, schools, places of worship and workplaces.’”
Ledger-Roty said the organization’s book club was able to meet in person outside at Lincoln Park in recent months, but has shifted to online sessions due to concerns with the indoor spread of Covid-19.
“The Race Unity Circle started the book club this year in 2020, that’s a new thing,” she explained. “But we’ve actually been in existence for three and a half years now, and we did programs at the library” in the past.
She said programs also have been held at St. Bonaventure University and the Olean Meditation Center in the past.
Ledger-Roty said the book club reads a book a month, which are then discussed on the last Tuesday of each month.
“The library has very graciously been ordering the books as well,” she added. “So you don’t necessarily need to buy the books, you can also get it at the library.”
She noted the book club “is open to everybody, especially now that you can Zoom it.’”
Today’s discussion of “The Caste” will review the book’s comparison of the hierarchy of race in the United States to the caste system found in India and among Nazis in Germany.
“It is very illuminating,” St. Ledger-Roty said of the book. “It starts with Martin Luther King going to India and somebody saying to him ‘You’re one of the untouchables,’” a term used to refer to the lowest caste of India society. The non-fiction book has been on the New York Times best-seller list the past 19 weeks.
She said upcoming books to be discussed include “Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26; “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi on Feb. 22; and “The girl in the Photograph: The True story of a Native American Child, lost and found in America by Byron L. Dorgan on March 30.
Soborowski said the library has hosted and provided technical support for the Zoom meetings to get the sessions up and running.
“The Zoom meetings are proving to be a popular way to continue the book club while we still need to be vigilant about social distancing,” Soborowski said. “Zoom-hosted meetings are a service available to any community non-profit. If the group does not have the tech know-how or the funds for a Zoom subscription, the library can assist by hosting the meeting.”
Groups interested in setting up their own sessions are asked to contact Soborowski at the library for more information.