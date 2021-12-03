OLEAN — Questions of liability and staffing are delaying plans by the Cattaraugus County Health Department to open a facility for treating people who have COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies.
Olean General Hospital has been offering monoclonal antibody infusion treatments for several months, but until recently had limited the treatments to about two a day due to the amount of time it takes for the infusion. Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center is also providing monoclonal antibody treatment.
Monoclonal antibodies must be given within 10 days of the onset of symptoms to be effective. A doctor can write a prescription for the antibody treatment.
Cattaraugus County’s health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, reported to the Board of Health in October that the health department was seeking a second site to expand the number of monoclonal antibody treatments.
On Wednesday, Watkins told the board liability concerns had slowed selection of a new site and securing partners to help staff a monoclonal antibodies infusion site in the Olean area.
The month of November set records in both the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. There were nearly 2,000 cases and 37 deaths.
Many of the hospitalizations requiring patients to be intubated in the intensive care unit involve people with underlying health conditions including COPD, cancer, diabetes and renal disease, Watkins said. These are some of the people who could benefit from early treatment with monoclonal antibodies.
The growing number of COVID-19 cases — nearly 2,000 in November — leads to more hospitalizations and more deaths, Watkins pointed out.
“This is a high priority of the Legislature,” County Legislator Kelly Andreano of Olean, who sits on the Board of Health, told members.
On Thursday Andreano told the Times Herald, “I know 20 people who had COVID-19 and got antibody treatment and were better in three to six hours.
“People are waiting too long to get there (hospital),” she added. “If we can get people that treatment early, it would help the hospital” by keeping more people out of the hospital.
Andreano said she is particularly concerned about those who are immune-compromised, who are not always protected by the vaccine.
Watkins said Thursday that Olean General has been able to increase the number of people who can be treated daily by three or four fold by injecting antibodies.
“With a new method of subcutaneous injection, you could potentially (treat) a lot more residents who are COVID positive,” Watkins said. “The infusion, or intravenous antibody treatment, can take much longer than injection treatment.”
With hundreds of people a week being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Watkins wants to keep as many people out of the hospital as possible.
On Wednesday, Olean General had 41 COVID-19 patients, including seven of the eight people in the ICU. All were on ventilators. Of the seven, two had been vaccinated and five were unvaccinated.
Watkins said there is a question of liability if a monoclonal antibody center is opened outside the hospital.
“Who would take on that liability outside of a hospital or health department setting?” he said. “We need to put our heads together to decide how we would set up such a center. It is still in the works. We want to get it done sooner than later.”
County Attorney Ashley Milliman is looking into the liability question from the county’s standpoint.
The number of cases and those getting very sick is concerning, Watkins said.
“We are looking for locations where we would be able to have a negative air pressure to protect workers and people coming to the treatment facility,” Watkins said.
On top of finding a facility and overcoming the liability issue, there is still the question of staffing, Watkins said.
“The hospital staff is maxed out and we have maxed out our (health department) staff in the COVID-19 fight,” Watkins said. “We will have to recruit staff in order to open a facility.” He said he hoped a facility could be located and readied to open next month.
Andreano said the county is working on the liability issue as well, as an agency the health department could team up with for staffing such as Olean Medical Group or Jamestown Community College’s Olean campus.
The county’s low vaccination rate — just over half of the population — the waning of protection from the vaccines over time and the highly contagious delta variant are responsible for the county’s high rate of community spread of COVID-19.
Watkins again urged those who have not been vaccinated to make an appointment for their first dose. For those who are fully vaccinated, he urged them to get a booster shot.
Watkins said the booster shots are now available to all adults. “That’s going to be our way around the breakthrough cases we’re seeing.”
“We continue to do vaccination clinics,” Watkins said. The clinics have failed to attract nearly half the population, frustrating health officials. “What we are doing is not working,” he added.
Andreano said, “My priority is getting treatment to people early, keep them from going to the hospital and start saving lives.”