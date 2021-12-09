ALBANY — In a stunning shakeup to what was expected to be a knockdown Democratic primary battle, state Attorney General Letitia James is suspending her campaign for governor.
In a brief statement Thursday, James said she is pivoting to running for a second term in her current post.
“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James said in a tweet from her campaign account. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway and I intend to finish the job.”
Within minutes, her decision was praised by state Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs, who was one of the first high-profile Democrats to endorse Hochul.
James “united Democrats for the sake of the party, which she ... put over her own interests,” Jacobs said in a statement.
He had previously called for James to back off of a primary challenge for governor, fearing a high-profile, expensive and divisive Democratic primary. New to this coming year, the primary is in June and directly follows the end of the legislative session, which is set to begin in less than one month.
The announcement comes amid a packed few weeks of political and legal developments.
Earlier this week, a Siena Research Institute poll showed Gov. Kathy Hochul outperforming James two-to-one among Democrats in a hypothetical election. It also showed the candidates were essentially tied in favorability among Democrats, with about a quarter of registered voters unsure or having no opinion about the two top state elected officials in New York.
In the hours before James’ announcement, the Washington Post reported that the attorney general’s office was seeking the testimony of former President Donald J. Trump in its civil fraud investigation into his family’s business empire. Investigators want to question Trump on Jan. 7. Trump’s lawyers, the New York Times noted, could argue to a judge that the subpoena was being used to help elevate James’ gubernatorial campaign. (They could, of course, make the same claim in relation to her reelection effort.)
Similarly, James has sustained steady criticism from former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s legal team and loyalists throughout her office’s oversight of the investigation into the sexual misconduct claims against him, with his camp insisting that James had launched a biased probe in order to oust him from office and boost her popularity.
When James announced Oct. 29 that she was going to run for governor, she touted her investigations into Trump and his administration.
“I sued the Trump administration 76 times — but who’s counting?” she said in her campaign video.
The announcement was complicated by timing: One day earlier, reports emerged that Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple’s office had filed a criminal charge against Cuomo as a part of its investigation into gubernatorial aide Brittany Commisso’s claim that the former governor had groped her at the Executive Mansion a year ago. Cuomo has denied that claim, and his legal team stated that the timing of the charge and the campaign launch indicated an attempt to exploit a criminal case.
James’ announcement to suspend her gubernatorial campaign came about three hours after news broke that SUNY Chancellor James Malatras would resign — the latest fallout from James’ investigation into Cuomo. Malatras, a former top Cuomo aide, had been facing mounting pressure to resign following last week’s release of transcripts and exhibits, including text messages and emails, which showed Malatras insulting Lindsay Boylan, who had publicly complained about toxic workplace culture in the Cuomo administration.
James had been hesitant to directly link her candidacy for governor to the Cuomo investigation.
At a rally with the 1199SEIU health care union last month, she trumpeted her office’s investigation into another Cuomo-related probe into the administration’s handling of data related to the COVID-19 deaths of nursing home residents. James told the crowd, to loud cheers, that it was the “tragedy was caused by a failure of government.” Later in November, James announced the political director of 1199SEIU, Gabby Seay, as her campaign manager.
While James had been slowly building her public-facing campaign, Hochul had been aggressively fundraising and holding public events. Hochul’s campaign recently said the governor was on pace to break fundraising records and had already collected $10 million.
In recent days, James’ campaign had begun issuing statements regarding its views on vaccine and mask mandates in an attempt to pose a contrast with Hochul. The campaign, though, had yet to pick up much momentum, which may have been reflected in the head-to-head polling numbers in this week’s Siena poll.
Left in the Democratic race for governor is Hochul; New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a progressive and activist; and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Long Island moderate who is appears to be running to Hochul’s right.
Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has floated a run for governor, but had yet to announce a campaign. (The three most recent public advocates of New York City are De Blasio, James and Williams.)
James became the first Black woman to hold statewide office when she won the attorney general’s race in 2018; she is also the first woman to be elected attorney general. James was Cuomo’s favored candidate in that race.
It’s unclear if James will have to face a primary in her reelection effort. Zephyr Teachout, who James defeated in the 2018 primary for that office, is one of several candidates who have launched campaigns for what would have been a vacant seat in the attorney general’s office.