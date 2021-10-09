(TNS) — Less than one-third of $159 million promised to quell a rise in gun violence in New York has been spent, with two weeks left to commit the funds before the executive order issued by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo expires.
The spate of violence was so severe he declared a state of emergency so money could swiftly get to communities.
The remaining $112 million may still get out the door, and some of it has already been promised by agencies. But it has left some issues unattended and some lawmakers and community organizations confused and, at times, frustrated by a process that has been unclear for them, particularly during the transition of governors.
It has also raised questions as to what extent poor Black and brown communities in the state were at the mercy of politics of Cuomo, who was facing substantial allegations and a pending report from the attorney general’s office that would ultimately prompt his resignation.
”It’s a slap in the face,” said state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, a Brooklyn Democrat who stood alongside Cuomo during the emergency declaration and faced criticism for appearing with the embattled governor. “I am willing to take arrows from anyone if it means that I am standing up for my community to receive the resources that they need. I don’t have regret about any particular criticism that I received. What I have regret is for our community being played yet again.”
Ultimately, Cuomo walked away from his final bill signing and a new state of emergency on July 6 with international headlines acclaiming his move and local advocacy groups excited for the next step forward. But the ensuing political drama would overshadow the transition of priorities “from COVID to the epidemic of gun violence,” as Cuomo had put it.
Groups were promised funds and thought that they should spend money immediately to resolve the issues the former governor said he was committed to resolve. But they were sometimes left with a lack of communication and no money, according to interviews with program providers in Albany and Brooklyn.
”There were no funds given to groups on the ground to do the work, so we’re still struggling to do the work without adequate funding, and now the community is under the impression that we have state resources that we don’t exactly have yet,” said Camara Jackson, CEO of Elite Learners, a gun-violence prevention organization in Brooklyn.
Myrie, the Brooklyn Democrat, has represented Jackson and other local groups battling gun violence. Cuomo signed his and Albany Democrat Assemblywoman Pat Fahy’s bill to make it easier to sue gun companies for violence perpetrated with their products.
The money, a part of the emergency, according to the Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, was already a part of the budget the state passed in April; the prior administration had declined to elaborate on how the state was going to pay for the program. In that same budget, with the assistance of Myrie, the state — with little fanfare — agreed to language that called gun violence a public health crisis.
Three months later, the emergency was being declared by Cuomo — reaping coverage from national news organizations — noting New York was first in the nation to declare gun violence an epidemic. It came as the governor was in the throes of an intensifying attorney general’s investigation and his poll numbers were dropping.
Hochul has added on an additional $23.7 million since assuming office, bringing the total to $159 million in allocations for the state of emergency.
Three months later, about $48 million has been spent, primarily summer jobs and community activities for youth, according to the governor’s office. A total of $95.7 million was to be spent on it.
The money note yet disbursed includes: $50.5 million for targeted anti-gun and crime initiatives and the creation of the new Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which includes $47.2 million targeted anti-gun initiatives and supports, including the Gun Involved Violence Initiative (GIVE); additional SNUG funding and police reform initiatives; $10 million for violence intervention work, including with the state Division of Criminal Justice Services; and $2.5 million for the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit.
Hochul’s administration has extended the state of emergency to Oct. 23, which would be when it has to spend money without it being more complicated to award contracts.
The declaration was originally slated to lapse Sept. 4, but the governor extended all existing executive orders to Oct. 8, to give her team time to review them. On Sept. 23, Hochul extended her states of emergency on disasters, primarily in regards to flooding, but also included a line about the gun violence state of emergency.
Her administration has indicated they want to be able to roll out more funding opportunities soon. On Thursday, Hochul appeared virtually with the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania to announce a program to share gun data across state lines in an effort to reduce violence.